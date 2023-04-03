 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

PNB Housing Finance rises 4% as Morgan Stanley sees 32% upside in stock

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Morgan Stanley said it looks at the prospective impact of the rights issue on its base case. According to the global brokerage firm, the base case profit of PNB Housing Finance would rise by 8-9 percent for FY24-25.

PNB Housing Finance rises 4% as Morgan Stanley sees 32% upside in stock

PNB Housing Finance shares gained 4 percent on April 3 after Morgan Stanley’s ‘overweight’ call on the financier’s stock with a 32 percent raise in the target price to Rs 700.

At 11:19am, shares of the housing financier were trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 530.4 on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley said it looks at the prospective impact of the rights issue on its base case.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here