PNB Housing Finance rises 4% as Morgan Stanley sees 32% upside in stock

PNB Housing Finance shares gained 4 percent on April 3 after Morgan Stanley’s ‘overweight’ call on the financier’s stock with a 32 percent raise in the target price to Rs 700.

At 11:19am, shares of the housing financier were trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 530.4 on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley said it looks at the prospective impact of the rights issue on its base case.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

Moneycontrol News