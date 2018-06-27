App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing Finance gains over 1% after it announced fundraising plan of Rs 10,000 crore

The board of directors of the company in a meeting approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of public issue of secured and /or unsecured non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 10,000 crore, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PNB Housing Finance gained over a percent in the morning trade as investors digested its fundraising plans.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,227.35 and an intraday low of Rs 1,215.00.

The lender on Tuesday said that it plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds through public issue. The board of directors of the company in a meeting approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of public issue of secured and /or unsecured non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 10,000 crore, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the money will be raised in one or more tranches.

It is promoted by state-owned Punjab National Bank, which holds 32.96 percent in the housing finance subsidiary.

The rest of 67.04 percent is owned by institutional investors, including mutual funds, venture capital funds, foreign portfolio investors; financial institutions and banks; individuals and foreign companies.

At 09:20 hrs PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,219.25, up Rs 6.95, or 0.57 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.