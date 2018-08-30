App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing Finance down 3%; JPMorgan maintains underweight with potential downside of 25%

JPMorgan believes that book risk are contained and company do need monitoring given the state of real estate market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontol News

Share price of PNB Housing Finance slipped 3 percent intraday Thursday as foreign broking house JPMorgan has maintained underweight call on the stock.

It has kept target of Rs 1,050 with a potential downside of 25 percent.

JPMorgan believes that book risk are contained and company do need monitoring given the state of real estate market.

The near-term catalysts remain on the announced stake sale. Transaction price at will be key and expect stock volatility to be high, said JPMorgan.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,715.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,051.00 on 30 August, 2017 and 22 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.54 percent below its 52-week high and 29.69 percent above its 52-week low.

At 15:00 hrs PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,367.05, down Rs 24.10, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.