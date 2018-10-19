App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing Finance, Citadel Realty, Mindtree, IIFL Holdings top losers among BSE Group A stocks

The breadth of the market favoured declines, on the BSE, as 685 shares have advanced, 1663 shares declined, and 1194 shares are unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon as bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street.

The Nifty50 is trading down 160 points, trading at 10,280 while the Sensex has plunged over 500 points at 34,243.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, on the BSE, as 685 shares have advanced, 1663 shares declined, and 1194 shares are unchanged

From the BSE Group A stocks, the top losers include Lorenzini Apparels which slipped 20 percent and PNB Housing Finance is trading lower by 18 percent. The other losers include Citadel Realty which is down 16 percent and Mindtree down 15.5 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, IIFL Holdings, GPT Infraprojects, Cravatex, Piramal Enterprises, Ultracab, OM Metals Infraprojects and V2 Retail are down 8-11 percent.

From the BSE Group B stocks, GTPL Hathway, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Cineline India, Bandhan Bank, Essar Shipping and Goa Carbon.

HBL Power Systems, Saregama India, Century Extrusions, Shreyas Shipping, PPAP Automotiv, Heritage Foods, Provogue and Hubtown are other major losers in the B group.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 02:01 pm

