Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB gains 3% as co to consider capital infusion by govt

A meeting of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 27 for considering infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained 3 percent intraday  Wednesday as company board is going to consider capital infusion by government.

The Board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will consider capital infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by the government on September 27.

A meeting of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 27 for considering infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by Government of

India by way of preferential issue of equity share.

Board also fix date of extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) for obtaining shareholders' approval in this regard at a price determined in terms of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations.

At 14:00 hrs Punjab National Bank was quoting at Rs 68.40, up Rs 1.35, or 2.01 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 02:08 pm

