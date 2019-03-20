PNB climbs 3% after Nirav Modi's arrest in London

Punjab National Bank shares rallied 3 percent to close at Rs 93.55 on March 20 after reports of fugitive Nirav Modi getting arrested in London.

Modi, along with Mehul Choksi, is accused in Rs 14,000 crore fraud involving Punjab National Bank.

According to news agency PTI, the arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

He will be produced at the Westminster magistrates' court on March 20.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others for alleged money laundering and corruption to perpetrate the alleged scam in the Brady House branch of the PNB in Mumbai that was unearthed in early 2018.

The stock lost nearly 70 percent from January 2018 to September 2018, followed by recovery in October 2018.

PNB had reported Rs 18,889.27 crore of loss for three consecutive quarters (Q4FY18-Q2FY19), including Rs 13,491 crore loss in fourth quarter of financial year 2017-18 when PNB revealed fraud of around Rs 14,000 crore by the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi-led firms.

Finally in December quarter 2018, the bank turned black and reported net profit of Rs 246.51 crore on lower provisions that balloned in earlier quarters due to weak asset quality concerns.

“Profitability from operations is going well, the asset quality is improving. Going forward, our provisioning requirement from the one-off incident (fraud) is no more," PNB managing director and CEO Sunil Mehta had told reporters at a press conference after releasing December quarter 2018 earnings.

“We have honoured all our commitments. Our bank, as on date, has provided all for that incident (Nirav Modi fraud). We suffered because of the one-off incident which has now been absorbed by the bank,” he added.(With inputs from The Telegraph).