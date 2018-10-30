App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB capital infusion: SEBI exempts govt from making open offer

The central government, a promoter of PNB, has proposed to infuse capital worth Rs 5,431 crore against allotment of equity on preferential basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator SEBI exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Punjab National Bank (PNB) following the proposed equity infusion that will hike its stake in the state-owned lender by nearly six percent.

The central government, a promoter of PNB, has proposed to infuse capital worth Rs 5,431 crore against allotment of equity on preferential basis.

The capital infusion is part of the government's programme to help the bank in meeting capital adequacy norms.

The government, presently, holds 66.09 percent stake in the bank and the proposed allotment of 63,81,90,364 equity shares will increase its shareholding by around 5.83 percent to 71.92 percent, mandating an open offer under the Takeover Regulation.

related news

The bank had filed applications with the markets regulator to seek exemption on behalf of its promoter.

Subsequently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in an order passed on Tuesday, said there would be no change in the management control post equity infusion in the bank and the infusion of additional capital will enable PNB to meet the stipulated capital adequacy norms.

"I am of the considered view that exemption as sought in the application made by the target company (PNB), be granted to the proposed acquirer --GOI," SEBI Whole Time Member G Mahalingam said in a six-page order.

Accordingly, the regulator has granted "exemption to the proposed acquirer -- GOI -- from complying with the requirements of... the Takeover Regulations with respect to the proposed acquisition of 5.83 percent equity shares in the target company -- PNB -- during the financial year 2018–19, through the proposed preferential allotment".

The exemption has been granted subject to the condition that the government or the bank would ensure compliance with the statements, disclosures and undertakings made with regard to the transactions, among others.

Under the takeover norms, when entities which hold 25 percent or more shareholding in a company acquire additional 5 percent or more in that particular firm in a financial year, then they are required to make an open offer.

Earlier also, the government has been granted such exemptions in case of other state-owned entities in similar circumstances.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Punjab Naitonal Bank #SEBI

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.