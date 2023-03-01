 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB calls off divestment in Canara HSBC Life Insurance, stock gains 3%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Punjab National Bank said it would hold its stake in Canara HSBC Life as an investor, subject to regulatory approvals.

Punjab National Bank shares gained more than 3 percent on March 21 after the public sector lender called off stake sale in Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

The stock traded at Rs 49.85 on the NSE, rising 3.1 percent, at 2:09pm, and continued the uptrend for the third consecutive session.

After a December 5 notification from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the board of directors of the bank on February 28 accorded approval for withdrawal of the process for divestment of PNB's stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company.

The bank will hold its stake in Canara HSBC Life as an investor, subject to regulatory approvals.