PMS-AIF industry set to zoom, asset size may jump 2.5x by 2025: PMS Bazaar

Nov 18, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

PMS and AIFs are risky investment tools that largely cater to richest section of investors.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry will see 2.5 times asset expansion in the next three years, PMS Bazaar, a portal that hosts information and also analysis the industry, said.

At its annual summit on November 18, PMS Bazaar said the asset size of the industry will grow to Rs 30 lakh crore from Rs 12 lakh crore if it maintains the growth rate.

AIFs witnessed a strong growth of 42.5 percent year on year (YoY) with assets growing to Rs 6.94 lakh crore from Rs 4.87 lakh crore across all three categories—Category I AIF, Category I AIF and Category III AIF.

AIFs are risky investment tools that largely cater to the richest section of investors. They are allowed to take all kinds of risky bets including investing in startups, long-short strategies and other derivatives.

The total size of the PMS industry rose 23.2 percent YoY with assets growing to Rs 4.89 lakh crore from Rs 3.97 lakh crore.