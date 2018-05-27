PM Modi's 4 years in office: A few hits and misses D-Street is talking about

Equity benchmarks in the four years of Modi government being in power had a good run. The Sensex and Nifty, between May 26, 2014 and May 25, 2018 managed to surge around 44-45 percent.

Several factors such as market being flush with liquidity, along with stable economic conditions as well as traces of pick up in earnings worked well for the market, according to experts.

The total market cap of all BSE-listed companies rose by over Rs 62 lakh crore in the last four years. The BSE market cap rose from Rs 85 lakh crore recorded on May 26, 2014, to Rs 147 lakh crore recorded on May 25, 2018.

Through the course of these years, there were several initiatives by the Centre that either were a hit or a miss for the Street. Moneycontrol spoke to multiple experts to get a gauge of what they felt was right or backfired.

Hits

Rural electrification: One of the first kind of hits for the government, as highlighted by experts, is rural electrification plan of the government. “When PM Modi came to power, there were almost 18,452 villages without any power. However, 5,97,464 villages have been electrified as on April 28, 2018,” Foram Parekh, Fundamental Analyst – Equity, Indiabulls Ventures told Moneycontrol.

GST: The rollout of goods and services tax (GST), which streamlined the indirection tax collection and clocking Rs 1 lakh crore a month is one of the success points for the Modi government, said according to Jimeet Modi, CEO of SAMCO Securities.

Infrastructure: Experts also highlighted the daily construction of highways to 45 kilometres a day from 27 km earlier is seen as one feather in the cap.

FDI inflows: Parekh of Indiabulls Ventures also highlighted jump in FDI flows to USD 60 billion in FY17 from USD 36 billion in FY14. Additionally, Modi of SAMCO also highlighted how FDI in defense and railway equipment were a highlight under the government.

IBC and bank recap: The resolution of two cases has started the NPA resolution process and will benefit the banks by improving their balance sheets.

“…Most of the reforms like GST, demonetization, and implementation of RERA are hits for the government but a grey area remains too,” Anita Gandhi, Wholetime Director of Arihant Capital Markets said.

Misses:

Demonetization: Experts such as SAMCO’s Modi said that though the move was aimed at cleaning up the economy though the results are debatable.

Taxation on fuel: Fuel prices in the recent weeks have been in the news on the back of steep surge in crude prices. This has resulted in retail prices of petrol and diesel touching record highs up to Rs 85 and Rs 75 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

GST rates: While experts have hailed the move to introduce uniform taxation, they are divided on the rate of taxation. For instance, GST rates at 18 percent on restaurants and other items is still high, believes Parekh.

No incentives for middle class: Personal finance experts that Moneycontrol spoke to highlight how no respite on Section 80 C front in terms of increasing tax slabs, along with introduction of long term capital gains tax on equities were a double whammy. Add to that, lack of cut in excise duty on fuel is also hurting this segment.

“One of grey area is a realistic all-India database of employment generation. Lot of efforts are seen recently, however data needs to match with ground level. Availability of transparent database will help govt itself to act upon it & to achieve growth momentum,” Gandhi of Arihant Capital added.