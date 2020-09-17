172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|plutus-wealth-management-buys-0-68-stake-in-happiest-minds-grovsnor-investment-fund-exits-lkp-securities-5853851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plutus Wealth Management buys 0.68% stake in Happiest Minds; Grovsnor Investment Fund exits LKP Securities

Keynote Capitals also acquired 4,41,000 equity shares in LKP Securities at Rs 4.65 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UK-based financial advisor Plutus Wealth Management LLP has acquired 0.68 percent equity stake in IT solutions provider Happiest Minds Technologies via open market transaction on September 17.

Plutus has bought 10 lakh shares in the IT company at Rs 350 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Happiest Minds Technologies listed on exchanges today after its IPO received 151 times subscription. The stock closed with 123 percent gains at Rs 371 amid large volumes.

Close

Among other deals, Grovsnor Investment Fund exited LKP Securities by selling the entire 19,41,694 equity shares in the company (representing 2.63 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 4.65 per share on the BSE.

related news

On the other side, India Max Investment Fund bought further 15,00,694 equity shares in the company (representing 2.02 percent of the total paid-up equity) at the same price and increased shareholding in the company to 4.93 percent. As of June 2020, India Max Investment Fund held a 2.91 percent stake in LKP.

Keynote Capitals also acquired 4,41,000 equity shares in LKP Securities at Rs 4.65 per share.

Promoter entities Vinodkumar Mangalchand Mittal, Urmila Nirmal Mittal, Radha Vinodkumar Mittal, Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal, Kusumdevi Sureshkumar Mittal, Kamaladevi Anilkumar Mittal, Anilkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Sureshkumar Mittal acquired 51,000 shares each in United Polyfab Gujarat at Rs 12.85 per share. However, Dhanshree Barter Pvt Ltd sold 4,08,000 shares in the company at the same price.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Happiest Minds Technologies #LKP Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.