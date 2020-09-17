Plutus Wealth Management buys 0.68% stake in Happiest Minds; Grovsnor Investment Fund exits LKP Securities

UK-based financial advisor Plutus Wealth Management LLP has acquired 0.68 percent equity stake in IT solutions provider Happiest Minds Technologies via open market transaction on September 17.

Plutus has bought 10 lakh shares in the IT company at Rs 350 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Happiest Minds Technologies listed on exchanges today after its IPO received 151 times subscription. The stock closed with 123 percent gains at Rs 371 amid large volumes.

Among other deals, Grovsnor Investment Fund exited LKP Securities by selling the entire 19,41,694 equity shares in the company (representing 2.63 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 4.65 per share on the BSE.

On the other side, India Max Investment Fund bought further 15,00,694 equity shares in the company (representing 2.02 percent of the total paid-up equity) at the same price and increased shareholding in the company to 4.93 percent. As of June 2020, India Max Investment Fund held a 2.91 percent stake in LKP.

Keynote Capitals also acquired 4,41,000 equity shares in LKP Securities at Rs 4.65 per share.