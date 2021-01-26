Pledging the right to financial security this Republic Day

IIFL Finance | ICRA reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at 'A1+' and the rating of 'AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD AA (Negative)' to the long term debt programmes of the company.

Republic Day is celebrated to honour the day when the Indian Constitution — the largest for a sovereign nation — came into effect.

The supreme law of the land, among the several things that the Constitution enshrines upon its citizens, are six fundamental rights.

While these are well known and discussed, the current time calls for another essential right for every citizen – the right to financial security.

And, the exciting part is that individuals can secure this right for themselves through meticulous planning and prudent investments without any external intervention. Let’s dig deep to understand how you can do so.

Avail Insurance in the Form of a Term Plan

The lynchpin of personal finance, insurance occupies a special place in one’s portfolio. Financial protection to your dependents in the event of an untoward incident is its essence. Hence, the first step towards this all-important right commences with adequate insurance coverage.

A pure term plan is your best bet in this endeavour as it provides substantial coverage at an affordable premium. In case of any mishap during the policy term, your nominee receives the pay-out that helps your family stay financially independent. Today, most term plans offer the flexibility to choose the pay-out mode.

You can either choose a lump sum payout where the entire sum assured is paid at one go or opt for a staggered payment wherein a certain percentage of the sum assured is paid as a lump sum while the rest is paid in monthly installments.

A term plan not only helps your dependents meet day-to-day expenses but also keep crucial financial goals on track in your absence.

Invest in Inflation Beating Instruments

Reducing the value of money with time, inflation if not tamed on time can expose you to vulnerabilities particularly in your golden years. Your retirement kitty can deplete thick and fast, and the same can expose you to the spectre of old-age poverty.

Also, for long-term goals such as children’s higher education where expenses tend to balloon with time, investing in inflation-indexed tools is an absolute must. This is where you can leverage the potential of equities, an asset class that can deliver inflation-beating returns in the long run.

If you have the knowledge and time to track and decode stock markets, you can invest in direct equities. Else, you can opt for the mutual fund route, and invest via systematic investment plans (SIPs) that help you remain invested across market cycles and bring discipline into investments.

As you near your goal, you can set up a systematic transfer fund (STP) to move from equities to debt to protect the accumulated gains from eroding due to market vagaries.

Save for the Rainy Day

The COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of which still looms large, has shown how things can turn topsy-turvy within a matter of a few months. A smooth ride could suddenly turn into a fight for survival. However, an emergency corpus can be the most potent tool in your arsenal to survive the crisis and emerge victoriously.

Building this corpus is no rocket science. Calculate your monthly expenses and create funds equivalent to six or eight months of expenses. Make sure to keep funds in highly liquid instruments that you can convert into cash whenever required.

Liquid funds are a prudent investment avenue to create a contingency corpus. They invest in securities maturing in 91 days, and without any lock-in period, you can easily withdraw funds when required.

Avoid Loan Traps

While not all forms of loans are bad, the digital world is full of shady apps that provide loan in a minute but charge you a bomb. In case you fail to pay even a single EMI, recovery agents come knocking through calls and messages that can turn progressively abusive with time.

Recently, Government agencies have flagged thousands of such apps following unscrupulous practices, following which Google has taken them down from its Play Store. Some of the apps were charging an interest rate as high as 60% from borrowers.

For financial security, it’s vital to avoid these traps and if required borrow from legit lenders with good reviews and ratings and those that follow RBI’s collection rules. Legit lenders ensure proper documentation and the charges relatively lower interest rates and processing fees.

Summing It Up

As evident, attaining the right to financial security hinges greatly on prudent money habits built over the years. This Republic Day, let’s pledge to acquire this right without fail. Happy Republic Day!

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.