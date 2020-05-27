Planning to invest now? Here’s how you can build a Rs 5,00,000 ‘Atmanirbhar' portfolio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a self-reliant India in his last address to the nation pushing for "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

From Atmanirbhar Bharat it is time to make Atmanirbhar Portfolio. Although the market seems to have given a thumbs down to the package announced by the Finance Minister and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently, the measures are aimed at making India much stronger in every aspect in the long term.

“The Finance Minister outlined the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus for becoming ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Liquidity, incidentally, is of paramount importance, especially under the current circumstance of lockdown due to COVID-19 where economic activities have come to a grinding halt,” ICICIdirect said in a report.

“Interestingly, the majority of the announcements are of the nature of credit guarantees, which do not impact fiscal mathematics in a significant way. However, the multiplier impact of the measures is likely given that it initiates much-needed lending to smaller firms by improving the risk appetite of the lenders,” it said.

The economic package takes into account key sections of the economy such as migrant laborers, small vendors, farmers, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The package also includes a measure for banks, defense, mining, aviation, etc.

Investors should also try and position their portfolio in sectors and stocks that are likely to benefit the most from the announcements.

“It is also advised for the investors to do a top-down analysis approach before investing in the equity a market. One has to start with the macroeconomic condition of the country than to industry than to companies. With the ongoing disruptions in every business, one has to observe the trend of the future,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.

“The consumer buying trends have been changed and especially focused on buying the basic consumer staples which are essential for the survival and the technology plays a vital role when most of the business is planning to move to different working culture or giving more importance to work from home,” he said.

Investors should ideally bet small amounts in different sectors to take advantage of the multiplier effect which the economic package could have over a period of time.