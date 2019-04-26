App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Place long bets on Nifty if it crosses 11,900: Kotak Securities

We believe that Nifty has formed a major base at 10,000 and going ahead it should to scale to 13,000-13,500 levels.

Sahaj Agrawal
April series saw Nifty conquering the previous peak of 11,760 on a closing basis while registering an intraday all-time high of 11,856. However, throughout the month the price activity in the market was typically consolidative in nature. The broader market momentum was missing that led to some selling pressure pushing the index down towards 11,550. Leading sectors included banking, financial services and IT while metals and auto stocks have failed to give a medium-term breakout.

India VIX, which generally ranges between 12-18, is currently seen at around 23, which is relatively higher. A high VIX indicates higher volatility anticipated by market participants over the next few weeks.

During the 2014 election period, India VIX made a high of 39.30 while during 2009 the same was seen at 87. Owing to the face that the election outcome will have a significant impact on the markets, an elevated VIX is normal phenomena and not much should be read into the same.

The month of May is expected to remain highly volatile which is reflected in the elevated numbers of the volatility index. For Nifty, 11,890 is expected to act as stiff resistance for the short term. Unless the same is crossed, selling pressure cannot be ruled out. The immediate support is seen at 11,550, which is the last swing low. A breach below the same can intensify the sell-off and the market may plummet towards the March range breakout area of 11,100-11,000. For the index to continue its present upwards journey, a decisive breach above 11,900 along with broader market participation would be required.

However, from a slightly longer-term perspective, the larger setup for the market remains positive. Investors should remain invested and use any meaningful correction to accumulate quality frontline and select midcap stocks.

We believe that Nifty has formed a major base at 10,000 and going ahead it should scale to 13,000-13,500.

For traders, a 5-6 percent fall would provide a good buying opportunity. We would advise going aggressively long at around 11,200-11,100 or if the index crosses 11,900 mark. We would place the initial target at 12,400.

The author is AVP Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Expert Columns #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.