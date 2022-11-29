 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pivot Powell to China's comeback: 4 global themes that will define investing in 2023

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Nov 29, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Equities may see a rout while bonds may emerge bigger in the "year of the yield", predict global investment banks

File image of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (AP photo)

Forecasting in the world of investing can, more often than not, be an exercise in futility.

Not many saw Russia’s Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine and the consequent hit to global energy markets. Though many urged the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2021 to tighten interest rates to tame high inflation, no one saw him doing a Paul Volcker and raising rates by unprecedented four consecutive strokes of 75 basis points each just next year.

Amid the growing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, investors are looking to form expectations about what 2023 could have in store.

We have compiled four themes from various investment outlook notes issued by global investment banks and fund houses that could define investing in 2023.

1 Winter is yet to come

Though global markets have seen a substantial decline in their values in 2022, some analysts believe that the worst is yet to come for them.