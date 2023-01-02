 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pitch Report: Markets want budget to spend more, leave capital gains tax alone

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

Markets want the government to spend more on targeted high-multiplier sectors, boost rural demand and consumption but also keep fiscal deficit at a manageable level and avoid tinkering with taxes.

Every Budget is a balancing act but the upcoming one, being prepared under challenging circumstances, is bound to test the dexterity of policymakers.

In a month’s time, the government will present its budget for 2023-24, outlining measures that it will take to support the economy, markets and consumption. India’s equity markets have been the outperformer this year, riding on the hope that the economy would continue to weather the global turmoil and show resilience.

It is no surprise then that markets have a lot of expectations for the upcoming budget that will set the tone for next year’s performance. As such, the government’s spending intentions are critical for the private sector to gauge the demand in the economy.

In this regard, market participants have just four simple asks from the budget. They want the government to spend more on targeted high-multiplier sectors such as infrastructure, announce steps to boost rural demand and consumption, bring down the fiscal deficit to a manageable level and avoid tinkering with taxes that may hurt the market.

So far so good

For Indian markets, the current fiscal year may have been choppy but compared with global peers, their performance has been resilient, even robust at times. Benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 have gained nearly 3 percent even as the S&P has lost a whopping 21 percent so far in FY23. Most other emerging markets, from Hong Kong to Brazil, have also lost heavily during the year and may end it on a weak note.

Challenges such as liquidity tightening by central banks, stubbornly high inflation globally and a grim outlook for growth amid fears of a recession in developed countries have kept investors worried. But India has been a bright spot, mostly driven by hopes of robust growth that will trump the rest of the world in the next year as well.