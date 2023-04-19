Piramal Pharma zooms 10% as US FDA concludes inspection at US facility

Shares of Piramal Pharma surged nearly 10 percent in early trade on April 19 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded its inspection of the company's Sellersville manufacturing facility in the United States.

At 10.18 am, shares of Piramal Pharma were trading at Rs 77.50 on the National Stock Exchange, up 7.86 percent from the previous close. The stock also tested an intraday high of Rs 78.75.

One crore shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges so far, as against the one-month daily traded average of 38 lakh shares.

Inspection of the facility took place between December 19, 2022, and January 13, 2023. The US FDA also issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) post the inspection of the Sellersville manufacturing facility. EIR is the final inspection report of an FDA inspection.

