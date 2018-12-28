App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 590 cr via allotment of bonds

These bonds are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange, it added.

Piramal Enterprises said it would raise Rs 590 crore through allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.

At the meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board, the committee approved the allotment of 5,900 secured redeemable non-convertible bonds having the face value of Rs 10 lakh only each, aggregating to Rs 590 crore on private placement basis.

These bonds are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange, it added.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 09:11 pm

