Piramal Enterprises tanks 15%; board approves fresh capital raise of Rs 5,400 cr

Piramal Enterprises tanked 15 percent intraday on October 25 after the pharma company approved fresh capital raise of Rs 5,400 crore ($770 million) through a rights issue and preferential allotment of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs).

The rights issue of Rs 3,650 crore at Rs 1,300 per share is intended to give an opportunity to all shareholders to participate in raising capital at an attractive price. The promoters will participate and are committed to the success of the rights issue, the company said in a release to BSE.

In addition, the company plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore ($250 million) through the preferential allotment of CCDs (at a conversion price of Rs 1,510 per share) to Canadian institutional investor, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

The preferential allotment will take place by November-end and the rights issue is expected to be completed by end of February 2020, the circular said.

Piramal Enterprises was trading at Rs 1,458.90, down Rs 264.80, or 15.36 percent at 12:40 hours IST.

The company will issue Rs 3,650 crore worth of equity shares issue at Rs 1,300 per share to existing shareholders, which is at nearly 25 percent discount to Rs 1,723.50, the closing price on October 24.

"This fresh equity infusion from CDPQ, an existing global, marquee, long-term investor in PEL, especially in the current market scenario is a validation of the robustness of the Company’s business model and long-term growth trajectory. We also want to offer our existing investors, to get an equal opportunity to participate in this capital raise and benefit from the attractive price of the Right Issue. As promoter family, we remain fully committed and would like to further increase our investment in the Company," said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises.

"These funds will further strengthen our balance sheet, fortify & insulate us against any external shocks to the financial system in the future as well as enable us to tap organic and inorganic opportunities arising out of market consolidation across our Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals and Information Management businesses.”