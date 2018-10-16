Piramal Enterprises gains 4% on drug unit sale buzz

The company said that it is going to consider a USD 1 billion contract for its drug unit sale, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting Agencies.
Shares of Piramal Enterprises gained 4.3 percent intraday Tuesday as the company is considering selling of a drug unit.
The company said that it will send out marking documents to the potential buyers, and expects to draw interest from PE funds and US firms.
At 13:38 hrs, Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 2,316.95, up Rs 65.70, or 2.92 percent on the BSE
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 02:24 pm