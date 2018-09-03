App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Enterprises dips 3% as Citi maintains neutral call with target Rs 3,065

Its business appears robust and we expect RoE to improve, Citi said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Piramal Enterprises declined 3.4 percent intraday Monday as broking house Citi has maintained neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,065 per share.

The broking house expect street to welcome additional colour on financial services, given contribution to the topline.

Its business appears robust and we expect RoE to improve, it added.

On the other hand Motilal Oswal maintained buy call with a target price of Rs 3,685 with a potential upside of 15 percent.

It builds up a head of steam in financial services and focus more on profitability than growth.

The company is well poised to capture growth opportunities that exist in the wholesale lending space, it said.

At 14:04 hrs Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 3,115.15, down Rs 86.75, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 02:36 pm

tags #buzing stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.