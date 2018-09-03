Piramal Enterprises dips 3% as Citi maintains neutral call with target Rs 3,065

Shares of Piramal Enterprises declined 3.4 percent intraday Monday as broking house Citi has maintained neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,065 per share.

The broking house expect street to welcome additional colour on financial services, given contribution to the topline.

Its business appears robust and we expect RoE to improve, it added.

On the other hand Motilal Oswal maintained buy call with a target price of Rs 3,685 with a potential upside of 15 percent.

It builds up a head of steam in financial services and focus more on profitability than growth.

The company is well poised to capture growth opportunities that exist in the wholesale lending space, it said.

At 14:04 hrs Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 3,115.15, down Rs 86.75, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil