PIMCO buys nearly 24 lakh shares of Reliance Infrastructure

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure ended 4.94 percent lower at Rs 26.95 on the NSE.
PIMCO RAE Fundamental Emerging Markets Fund bought 23,88,702 shares of Reliance Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 26.96 per share on November 26 through bulk deal on NSE.
This took the overall value of the transaction to Rs 6.44 crore.
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure ended 4.94 percent lower at Rs 26.95 on the NSE.
On the other hand, Yes Bank offloaded shares of Reliance Capital for the third consecutive session on November 26.
The lender sold 17,22,587 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 16.51 per share through bulk deal, data on NSE showed on November 26. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.84 crore.Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.89 percent down at Rs 15.55 while those of Yes Bank closed 0.71 percent lower at Rs 64.20 on the NSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.