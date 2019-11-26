App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PIMCO buys nearly 24 lakh shares of Reliance Infrastructure

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure ended 4.94 percent lower at Rs 26.95 on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PIMCO RAE Fundamental Emerging Markets Fund bought 23,88,702 shares of Reliance Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 26.96 per share on November 26 through bulk deal on NSE.

This took the overall value of the transaction to Rs 6.44 crore.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure ended 4.94 percent lower at Rs 26.95 on the NSE.

Close

On the other hand, Yes Bank offloaded shares of Reliance Capital for the third consecutive session on November 26.

related news

The lender sold 17,22,587 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 16.51 per share through bulk deal, data on NSE showed on November 26. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.84 crore.

Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.89 percent down at Rs 15.55 while those of Yes Bank closed 0.71 percent lower at Rs 64.20 on the NSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 11:11 pm

tags #markets #Reliance Infrastructure #stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.