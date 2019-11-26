PIMCO buys nearly 24 lakh shares of Reliance Infrastructure

PIMCO RAE Fundamental Emerging Markets Fund bought 23,88,702 shares of Reliance Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 26.96 per share on November 26 through bulk deal on NSE.

This took the overall value of the transaction to Rs 6.44 crore.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure ended 4.94 percent lower at Rs 26.95 on the NSE.

On the other hand, Yes Bank offloaded shares of Reliance Capital for the third consecutive session on November 26.

The lender sold 17,22,587 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 16.51 per share through bulk deal, data on NSE showed on November 26. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.84 crore.