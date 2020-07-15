'Pick stocks that weren't hit badly by lockdown, these 3 sectors will see buying interest'

Sectors such as FMCG, healthcare and telecom weren’t hit as badly as other segments during the lockdown. These sectors will continue to see healthy buying interest due to an increase in demand and more importantly, supply getting back on track, Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, tells Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q: After the strong recovery from March lows, some experts now say we are in a bull phase. Do you agree?

Markets have recovered roughly around 40 percent from March lows, largely driven by liquidity push combined with supportive global cues. However, the internals are still not supportive as the pandemic has disrupted the economy when it was in a recovery mode.

With the easing of lockdown and reopening of economies, the demand has improved but still way below pre-COVID levels. We believe markets will align with reality sooner or later, however, the quantum of fall will depend on several factors like COVID-19 situation, earnings and performance of global markets.

Q: Benchmark indices and broader markets seem to be in sync in the rally. What is the market pricing in when everyone is saying that the first half of FY21 is going to be bad for earnings and growth?

Participants were clueless about the impact of the COVID-19 on the financial markets when the lockdown was first announced and that triggered unprecedented fall across the globe. Consequently, the stocks were also hammered beyond recognition.

Initially, participants started nibbling at select index heavyweights as valuations were lucrative. However, broader indices started gaining traction once we saw some clarity emerge over the unlocking of the economy. As time progressed, gradual recovery in global markets and favourable local cues such as the possibility of an upbeat monsoon and reopening of the economy aided extended the recovery.

It seems that markets are discounting that the impact of COVID-19 would be limited to a quarter or two. However, rising cases in India and resurgence in other countries may lead to the imposition of restrictions, thus leading to a demand slowdown, which has been overlooked so far.

Q: Reliance Industries holds its AGM on July 15. The company, as per its previous AGM plan, has met its target to be debt-free well in advance. What are the key things to watch out for and what should investors do?

Reliance has fulfilled its promise on debt reduction with a series of Jio Platforms deals and now the investors will be eyeing some update on the Aramco deal. Needless to say, they will also look for the announcement concerning on-going news of Future Retail stake buying and Jio Platforms listing. Besides, plans for JioMart, Jio Meet and Jio Fiber will also be the focus.

Considering the sharp run-up, we believe maintaining the buying-on-dips approach would be prudent.

Q: Rossari Biotech has launched its initial public offering (IPO). Do you think more companies will be brave enough to come out with IPOs in such an economic climate?

We believe that the market scenario is likely to remain volatile in the coming months. Given the uncertainty, sectors that are preferred at this point like pharma and FMCG could see some IPOs.

Q: Given the rally across equity segments, where will you invest your incremental money--midcaps, expensive stocks, largecaps or something else?

Investors should be selective and focus on businesses that were less impacted during the lockdown and have the potential to grow.

Based on these criteria, they may consider stocks such as HUL, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Colgate, Cipla, Biocon, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC Life Insurance for accumulation.

Q: Which are the sectors that seem resilient in terms of growth during the lockdown? Will you invest in them and also ask your clients to do the same?

We believe sectors such as FMCG, healthcare and telecom were less impacted during the lockdown. Going forward, these sectors would continue to see healthy buying interest, due to an increase in demand and more importantly, supply getting back on track. We have been advising our investors to gradually accumulate quality names from these spaces with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.