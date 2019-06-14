App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PI Industries surges 3% after CRISIL reaffirms rating; hits record high

Rating agency CRISIL said it has reaffirmed its long-term rating at AA/Positive and short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the various banking facilities availed by the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of chemical manufacturing company PI Industries gained 3 percent to hit a record high of Rs 1,178 intraday on June 14 after CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on bank facilities.

The stock was one of biggest gainers in last six-month, added 37 percent. It was quoting at Rs 1,162, up Rs 19.05, or 1.67 percent on the BSE at 13:26 hours IST.

Rating agency CRISIL said it has reaffirmed its long-term rating at AA/Positive and short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the various banking facilities availed by the company.

Total bank loan facilities of Rs Rs 500 crore (enhanced from Rs 430 crore) rated by the agency included cash credit & working capital demand loan, and letter of credit & bank guarantee.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PI Industries

