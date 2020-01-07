App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PI Industries share price dips 3% after accident at Gujarat unit kills 2 people

This accident at Jambusar facility left two people dead and nine injured.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PI Industries share price fell 3 percent intraday on January 7 after an accident at its Jambusar facility in Gujarat left two people dead.

The agri-sciences company informed exchanges that the mishap on January 6 at its Jambusar fine chemicals manufacturing site also injured nine people.

One multi-product plant (MPP) was affected but there was no fire or hazardous emissions. Working of other MPPs at the site was not hit, it said.

An investigation was ordered to determine the cause of the accident. "While the impact of the incident is being ascertained, the damaged equipment are fully covered by way of insurance," PI Industries said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,406, down Rs 13.35, or 0.94 percent, on the BSE at 1421 hours.

The Jambusar plant caters only to custom synthesis segment (exports).

"In our view, a three-month shut down could maximum hit revenue/PAT of Rs 60 crore/Rs20 crore, which is insignificant. It would also have some inventory (15-20 days) that can be used to service exports during the plant shut down. We await further clarity from its management on the timelines for production resumption at the unit," Emkay said.

The brokerage said any significant correction would be an attractive opportunity. It maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,600.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PI Industries

