PI Industries on record high after Equirus initiates coverage with long call, sees 56% upside

Shares of agrisciences company PI Industries rallied 4 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 1,254.05 on September 9 after Equirus initiated coverage on the stock with a long call.

The stock has surged more than 50 percent in the last nine months. It was quoting at Rs 1,238.15, up Rs 28.50, or 2.36 percent, on the BSE at 1309 hours.

Equirus has set a target price of Rs 1,890 for each PI share, implying 56 percent potential upside from current levels as it expects a 23 percent revenue CAGR over FY19-FY22.

Revenue growth would drive profit CAGR of 27 percent, it said.

The brokerage said the stock didn't trade cheap. Its 21 percent return on equity was likely to help sustain the 35x trading multiple, it added.

PI Industries reported a healthy 23.6 percent year-on-year growth in the June quarter at Rs 101.6 crore and 24.52 percent rise in revenue at Rs 754.1 crore YoY.

In financial year 2018-19, it posted a 11.6 percent increase in profit at Rs 410.2 crore and 24.8 percent rise in revenue at Rs 2,840.9 crore compared to the previous year.