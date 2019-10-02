Physical settlement, new challenge for F&O traders

Chhitij Jain

Cash settlement to Physical settlement

A story that started in April 2018 with introduction of physical settlement by SEBI has now got into its final stages. From October expiry all F&O scripts/contracts will be settled on physical basis if they open for exercise. In this, traders will have to take compulsory delivery of all potential future open positions and in the money option contracts, it will create difficulties and challenges for traders which did not occur in cash settlement earlier.

For example – in case of cash settlement, if trader bought future for XYZ Ltd (lot size – 5000) at Rs 100, then contract value is Rs 500000 and generally on an average he pays a margin of 20% (about Rs 100000). Suppose expiry day closing is Rs 102, then contract had been settle on cash basis and he will get a profit of Rs 10000 and their margin has been released (Note: margin could be in security or cash basis).

In case of physical settlement (considering above example), if contract is open for exercise, then he has to take delivery of 5000 shares and need to pay contract value i.e. Rs 500000. And on this, he has to bear cash segment STT, transaction cost, brokerage.

With this blast, traders have to face new challenges and problems, some of them are in line:-

1. Delivery margin shall be applicable on all potential In The Money long option positions 4 days prior to expiry of derivative contracts. It should be likewise 20% on expiry – 4EOD, 40% on expiry – 3EOD, 60% on expiry – 2EOD, 80% on expiry – 1EOD.

For example: If you have a long in the money call option contract that is going to be expired on Thursday, then the delivery margin shall be applicable from previous Friday i.e. 20% on Friday, 40% on Monday, 60% on Tuesday & 80% on Wednesday.

2. If the trader has short position and contract is open for exercise, then he has to give delivery of shares and if they don’t have delivery of shares, then Broker has to cover from Auction Market to settle in exchange. Hence, short position consist higher risk in physical settlement.

Only short future, Only in the money short call option, Only in the money long put option are the some examples of short position contracts.

3. Price Risk at the time of auction – After the expiry on Thursday, auction for all undelivered short position will be held on Tuesday. Normally, Pay-in will be on Monday & in case of shortage, auction will be conducted on Tuesday. Hence, there is a rate difference risk in between Thursday’s closing to Tuesday’s auction Price.

For example- If the expiry day closing price of script is Rs 106 with a lot size of 5000 and contract is open for exercise. And due to shortage of delivery, auction will be held on Tuesday at Rs 112, so loss of Rs 30000 (6*5000) has to be bear by Short Seller, which was not done in cash settlement earlier.

On the flipside, every challenge has some opportunity. As a result, on next Tuesday after Thursday’s expiry, Auctioneers would get better rate difference in F&O segment companies for Arbitraging. For Example: In cash – If Script is trading at Rs 110 then auctioneer is getting 1-2% arbitrage benefit on that day which is much higher than normal days.

In gist, physical settlement increases the load of STT, transaction charge, brokerage, higher funds and even required higher margins. Hence, everyone would get benefit except traders.

Now the question arises, how trader would protect himself from Exercise??? They require “Do Not Exercise” by netting all potential open future positions with In The Money option contracts and vice-versa. But do not forget the rule of CTM (Close to the Money).

The Author is Head of Equities of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.