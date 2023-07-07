Phoenix Mills gains 2% as retail collections grow 18% in Q1

Brokerages also remain bullish on the real-estate developer, thanks to the robust demand trends.

Shares of Phoenix Mills rose over 2 percent in the early trade on July 7, a day after the real estate company reported a strong jump in retail collections during the April-June quarter.

Retail collections in the first quarter of FY24 rose 18 percent on year to Rs 621.1 crore. During the same period, total consumption also grew 18 percent on year to Rs 2574.50 crore.

At 09.19 am, shares of Phoenix Mills were trading 1.1 percent higher from the previous close at Rs 1,585.75 on the National Stock Exchange.

The company also continued to witness strong leasing traction in Q1. The sales trajectory at the real-estate developer's residential units also tracked a good improvement on the back of robust demand and faster conversions. "Strong sales momentum continues, with gross residential sales of around Rs 135.1 crore and collections of approximately Rs 136.4o crore in April-June," the company said in an exchange filing.

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities is bullish on Phoenix Mills, citing strong traction in consumption, captive mall expansion, the addition of office space, a strong business development pipeline and lower net debt. The firm has a "buy" call on the stock, with a price target of Rs 1,800.

