'Pharma looks attractive, but auto sector may turn out to be the dark horse'

The sector to watch for is still pharma. The valuation is still way off the mark the sector governed even around 5 years back, thus creating an upward space, Pushkaraj Kanitkar, VP Equities, Technical Research at GEPL Capital, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:



Q) Indian market hasn’t looked back after hitting a low in March. Do you think the market has hit the bottom? What is leading to optimism?



A) The bounce back is still confined to a select few large weight stocks within the index. Before the fall it was the banks, and finance sector that was ruling the roost.

In the energy sector, RIL led the rally. The FMCG and pharma pack has also shouldered the responsibility. On this backdrop, the broader markets are still underperforming as the rise in the broader markets is still around 50 percent retracement of the earlier down move.

We still feel one more leg of the downside is still to come through. The opening up of the economy is more sentimental in nature, and hence the optimism around it.

Q) And if we have made a bottom then this would be the shortest bear market of all times? The benchmark went down in a hurry and then rallied in a hurry as well?

A) The dead cat bounce has always been quiet fierce given the first leg velocity. The bounce-back too has been more or less on expected lines and which is generally followed by a phase of low volatility distribution which is what we are currently witnessing in the market.

Q) Which are the stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit the most as and when lockdown opens?

A) The sector to watch still remains pharma. The valuation is still way off the valuations the sector governed even around 5 years back, thus creating an upward space.

To some extent, the beneficiaries will also be the auto sector that would benefit because of the need for personal vehicles, in place of public transport, given the COVID-related risks. Insurance too will be a sector to watch out for.

It seems to be now a pull product will be in demand because of the pandemic, rather than a push product.

Q) What is your call on financials, metals, auto, and realty sector? Each one of them going through their own sector-specific troubles. How should investors play them?

A) All the above sectors certainly warrant utmost caution. The auto sector may turn out to be the dark horse.

Q) Which sectors are likely to lead the next leg of the rally?A) Pharma would in a way increase its foothold to a larger extent. Q) Monsoon got off to a stormy start – what is your outlook? Stocks & sectors that will benefit the most? Close A) The monsoon is expected to be normal. FMCG & AGRO Machinery (ESCORTS) may be a good punt on the subject. related news Govt imposes curbs on import of certain pneumatic tyres

Honda Cars India to replace fuel pump in 65,651 cars Q) FIIs are slowly making their way back into Indian markets. What does it suggest about the future trend about the market? A) The fear psychosis in March was largely overdone. FIIs in the recent past have largely remained price-driven. The same may be the case going ahead, as the strong figures of May are a reflection of big-ticket deals that various promoters offered on the bourses (Kotak Bank, HDFC Life just to name a few). On the contrary, it would be worthwhile to see how the DIIs behave going ahead. If DIIs resort to profit-booking, we may once again see the markets drifting lower. Q) The foremost emotion of investors right now is to preserve capital. What should be the strategy of investors? A) The fear psychosis is certainly something to watch out for. They say “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”. This will be the time when the good management would be able to sustain and blossom over troubled managements or businesses which are debt, and asset-heavy. Reliance Industries is a big case, where business moved to become “ASSET Light” and thus become lean & fit. Q) Life after 10,000 on Nifty will change – do you think that increased optimism and liquidity will also lead to a sharp rise in the small & midcaps. We have seen that happening in the past few weeks? A) The optimism has always remained buoyant for the broader markets. The crux would be how long they sustain. However, as mentioned earlier this is the time when the crane separates the milk from the water, a precursor to the survival of the fittest. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.