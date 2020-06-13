'Pharma looks attractive, but auto sector may turn out to be the dark horse'

The sector to watch still remains pharma. The valuation is still way off the valuations the sector governed even around 5 years back, thus creating an upward space.
Q) Indian market hasn’t looked back after hitting a low in March. Do you think the market has hit the bottom? What is leading to optimism?
A) The bounce back is still confined to a select few large weight stocks within the index. Before the fall it was the banks, and finance sector that was ruling the roost.
Q) Which sectors are likely to lead the next leg of the rally?A) Pharma would in a way increase its foothold to a larger extent.
Q) Monsoon got off to a stormy start – what is your outlook? Stocks & sectors that will benefit the most?
A) The monsoon is expected to be normal. FMCG & AGRO Machinery (ESCORTS) may be a good punt on the subject.
Q) FIIs are slowly making their way back into Indian markets. What does it suggest about the future trend about the market?
A) The fear psychosis in March was largely overdone. FIIs in the recent past have largely remained price-driven. The same may be the case going ahead, as the strong figures of May are a reflection of big-ticket deals that various promoters offered on the bourses (Kotak Bank, HDFC Life just to name a few).
On the contrary, it would be worthwhile to see how the DIIs behave going ahead. If DIIs resort to profit-booking, we may once again see the markets drifting lower.
Q) The foremost emotion of investors right now is to preserve capital. What should be the strategy of investors?
A) The fear psychosis is certainly something to watch out for. They say “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”. This will be the time when the good management would be able to sustain and blossom over troubled managements or businesses which are debt, and asset-heavy.
Reliance Industries is a big case, where business moved to become “ASSET Light” and thus become lean & fit.
Q) Life after 10,000 on Nifty will change – do you think that increased optimism and liquidity will also lead to a sharp rise in the small & midcaps. We have seen that happening in the past few weeks?
A) The optimism has always remained buoyant for the broader markets. The crux would be how long they sustain.
However, as mentioned earlier this is the time when the crane separates the milk from the water, a precursor to the survival of the fittest.
