'Pharma, auto stocks bottoming, pick companies with a top-down approach'

Nifty50 has managed to survive above 10,700 in spite of adverse news flow during the week. On the higher side, Nifty has made an attempt to hit 10,930, however, it has fallen short.

Broader market did fairly well as per expectations and that helped to improve the breadth of the market. A number of indices closed higher and most of them formed either Double Bottom or Hammer formation at their current lows.

Although it is too early to say we cannot ignore broader market stocks. In the previous week, we were discussing mid-cap stocks to perform and most of them did well, whereas large-cap stocks underperformed. In the current week also, we would see a similar trend.

Technically, trend decider level is placed at 10,700 and till the market is above we could again see the levels of 10,950 or 11,030. However, on the break down of 10,700, Nifty would gradually fall towards 10,630.

Due to weakness in the world markets and a weak set of negative news flow on the domestic front, we could see a quick drop below 10,820 in the short term. In that case, Nifty would find supports at 10,780 and at 10,745.

It is a positive sign that the broader market is improving rather than improvement in common stocks (Nifty 50). Market participants always welcome it.

Sector-specific: Technically, specifically, we feel pharmaceuticals, auto, and commodities (metals and cement) sectors are bottoming.

It seems they have completed trending fall and they could bounce back in the coming few weeks or months.

Monthly formations of the above sectors are quite encouraging and while selecting stocks from the same space, we should adopt a top-down approach.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.

