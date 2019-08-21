App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

P&G Q4 net up 36.45% at Rs 60.79 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G) on August 21 reported a 36.45 percent rise in net profit at Rs 60.79 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 646.98 crore, up 21.73 percent from Rs 531.48 crore in the same quarter last year, P&G said in a regulatory filing.

"In a challenging market environment, we delivered strong double-digit growth for the year and the fourth quarter...We will continue to focus on delivering balanced and sustained growth in a challenging and competitive macroeconomic environment," Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care MD Madhusudan Gopalan said.

The directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 48 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of P&G settled 0.82 percent higher at Rs 10,351.20 apiece on the BSE.

 

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #India #markets #PG #Results

