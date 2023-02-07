PG Electroplast gains 6% on solid quarterly earnings, growth guidance

Shares of PG Electroplast surged as much as 6 percent on January 7 as investors cheered the strong quarterly numbers.

At 12:33pm, shares of the company were trading 4 percent higher at Rs 1,172.35 on the BSE.

The stock has given stellar returns in the past one year. In the past one year, the scrip has risen 56 percent and has shot up 1,657 percent in the past three years.

The company’s net sales came in at Rs 457.89 crore in the December quarter, up 74.77 percent from Rs 262.00 crore a year ago, while net profit stood at Rs 13.74 crore in the reporting quarter, up 148.03 percent from Rs 5.54 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Moneycontrol News