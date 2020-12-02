PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Pfizer shares jump over 5% on reports of UK authorising its COVID-19 vaccine

After opening with mild gains, shares of Pfizer traded almost flat till 1230 hours but saw a sudden spike after the reports of the vaccine.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Pfizer jumped over 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 2 after reports emerged that the United Kingdom (UK) had authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

Media reports suggested that the UK has become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. Britain on December 2 said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the Independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," it added,

After opening with mild gains, shares of Pfizer traded almost flat till 1230 hours but saw a sudden spike after the reports of the vaccine.

At 1300 hours, the stock was 4.13 percent up at Rs 5316.30 on BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Pfizer
first published: Dec 2, 2020 01:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.