Pfizer shares jump over 5% on reports of UK authorising its COVID-19 vaccine

After opening with mild gains, shares of Pfizer traded almost flat till 1230 hours but saw a sudden spike after the reports of the vaccine.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Pfizer jumped over 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 2 after reports emerged that the United Kingdom (UK) had authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

Media reports suggested that the UK has become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. Britain on December 2 said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the Independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," it added,

After opening with mild gains, shares of Pfizer traded almost flat till 1230 hours but saw a sudden spike after the reports of the vaccine.

At 1300 hours, the stock was 4.13 percent up at Rs 5316.30 on BSE.