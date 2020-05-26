App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC to fund projects worth Rs 22K crore in Madhya Pradesh

The MoU was signed on a virtual platform by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC and I C P Keshari, Managing Director, NBPCL.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned shadow banking firm Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday said it will fund 225 MW hydro electric and other multiple purpose projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. "PFC today entered into an agreement with Narmada Basin Projects Company Ltd (NBPCL), a wholly-owned company of Govt of Madhya Pradesh,  to fund projects worth Rs 22,000 crore for 225 MW hydro-electric projects & multipurpose projects in the State of Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the funds will be deployed by NBPCL for setting up hydroelectric projects of 225 MW and power components of 12 major multipurpose projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The MoU was signed on a virtual platform by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC and I C P Keshari, Managing Director, NBPCL.

Close

The Madhya Pradesh government has conducted the pre-feasibility study of these projects and has provided approval for their execution.

related news

The disbursal of the amount will be linked to the execution of the projects, the statement said.

The MoU will help PFC to actively partner with NBPCL and provide finance for hydro-electric plants totalling 225 MW along with power components of multipurpose projects as part of the state government's endeavour to implement twelve major multipurpose projects.

Some of the major multipurpose projects that will be financed under the MoU include Basaniya Multipurpose Project Dindori, Chinki Boras Multipurpose Project Narsinghpur Raisen Hoshangabad, Sakkar Pench Link Narsinghpur Chhindwara, and Dudhi Project Chhindwara Hoshangabad.

The PFC will consider the financial assistance to NBPCL based on due diligence and on mutually acceptable terms, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Madhya Pradesh #Market news #Power Finance Corporation

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.