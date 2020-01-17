App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC raises $750 mn through overseas bonds

The final order book amounted to more than $2.2 billion, attracting active and wider participation from investors across US, European and Asian markets, with around 42 per cent participation from the US market.

State-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) on January 17 said it has raised $750 million through issuance of overseas bonds to fund business expansion plans. "PFC, the leading NBFC in power sector, successfully carried out the issuance of 10.25 year $750 million bonds on January 15 2020 under Reg S & 144 A route. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.95 per cent p.a. and a yield of 4.066 per cent. With this offering, PFC becomes the first Indian public sector company to issue senior unsecured $bonds with a tenure of more than 10 years," it said

This, it said, is also PFC's third international bond issuance in FY 2019-20 as well as PFC's largest single tranche bond.

The proceeds from bonds will be utilised in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India including for on lending to power sector utilities, PFC said.

With this issue, under the PFC borrowing programme of $equivalent 12 billion for FY19-20, the total foreign currency raising stands at around $3 billion, while the domestic raising is at around $equivalent 7 billion.

PFC Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Sharma said, "PFC's bond offer saw a strong demand in the international market and the global investors have chosen to contribute to the development of Indian power sector. The deal concluded at very attractive terms, which shows the high confidence of investors in PFC's business as well as its credit profile and the growth story of Indian Power sector."

PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is a leading Non-Banking Financial Corporation in the country.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Market news #Power Finance Corporation Ltd

