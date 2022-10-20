PE/VC investments and exits decline by 69% and 48% in 3Q22: IVCA-EY Report

Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) -- the apex body promoting alternative investment funds (AIFs) in India and promoting stable, long-term capital flow (Private Equity (PE), Venture Capital (VC), recorded investments worth $8.3 billion across 238 deals, including 16 large deals worth $5.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, exits worth $4.4 billion were recorded across 61 deals in 3Q22, including open market exits worth $2.3 billion.

Further, PE/VC investments in 3Q22 were 68 percent lower than in 3Q21 and 55 percent lower than 2Q22 ($8.3 billion in 3Q22 vs. $26.1 billion in 3Q21 and $18.3 billion in 2Q22). The 3Q22 recorded the lowest quarterly value of investments since 1Q20 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY, said, “3Q22 recorded $8.3 billion in PE/VC investments, 68 percent lower than the investments in 3Q21 and a 55 percent decline sequentially. 3Q22 has recorded the lowest quarterly value of investments since 1Q20. While the PE/VC investment flows into India were robust in the initial months of 2022, maintaining a monthly average run-rate of $5 billion, they declined sequentially over the past six months, barely recording $2 billion in each of the past two months.”

According to an EY release, all deal segments except Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) recorded a sharp decline in PE/VC investments. On a y-o-y basis, growth deals recorded the largest fall in PE/VC investments of 84 percent to record $1.2 billion across 36 deals, the lowest value of quarterly investments in more than 17 quarters. Start-up investments, with $2.8 billion invested across 160 deals, recorded a 73 percent decline and buyouts at $2.6 billion across 14 deals recorded a 59 percent y-o-y decline. PIPE investments recorded $1.5 billion across 11 deals in 3Q22, a 19 percent increase y-o-y.

The PE/VC exits were also lower by 48 percent on a y-o-y basis and by 20 percent sequentially in the absence of large strategic and secondary deals. The decline in exits was across all deal segments, with IPOs recording the sharpest fall, followed by secondary and strategic exits. The third quarter of 2022 saw just one PE-backed IPO with $30 million in exit proceeds compared to 15 in the third quarter of 2021 ($1.4 billion). Secondary exits with $1.2 billion recorded a 65 percent y-o-y decline and strategic exits recorded $739 million, a 32 percent y-o-y decline.

Most of the traditionally favourite sectors for PE/VC investments saw a sharp fall in investments. Infrastructure and healthcare were the only major sectors to record an increase in PE/VC investments. The infrastructure sector received maximum PE/VC investments in 3Q22 at $2.6 billion across 12 deals, a 63 percent increase y-o-y. The traditionally favourite sectors like technology and e-commerce recorded 88 percent and 96 percent decline in PE/VC investments, respectively. Though the financial services sector received the second highest value of PE/VC investments in 3Q22, at $2.1 billion, it declined by 44 percent on a y-o-y basis.

As per the EY release: “After a multi-year bull run, over the past 4-5 months, private equity investment and exit activity globally has been weighed down by inflation woes, recession fears, rising cost of capital and elevated levels of uncertainty driven by geopolitical reasons. In India, investors have reset their valuation appetite, but sellers have yet to get there, leading to a bid-ask spread in most transactions, which has delayed, and in some cases, derailed PE-backed transactions negotiated pre-March 2022.”

“Further, India could witness a 25-35 percent drop in annual PE/VC investment value after six consecutive record-breaking years. The start-up space will witness consolidation across all sub-segments, while structured trades will increase as a means of bridging valuation gaps,” it added.

Real estate sector PE/VC deal trends

In the previous decade, real estate was the third largest sector behind financial services and infrastructure for PE/VC investments, with $34 billion invested across 556 deals. In the recent past, since 2017, $31.6 billion has been invested in the real estate sector with more than 50 percent being invested in commercial real estate.

Buyout of assets was the preferred mode of PE/VC investment, accounting for almost 50 percent ($15.5 billion) of investments by value since 2017.

Blackstone was the largest investor in the period reviewed (2017-2022), deploying over $5.3 billion, followed by Brookfield and GIC, each deploying over $4 billion.

With easing liquidity and falling yields globally post the pandemic, the focus of PE/VC players shifted to growth-oriented e-commerce and tech-oriented businesses in 2020 and 2021. Notwithstanding that, real estate continued to attract significant PE/VC capital through the pandemic, with $9.8 billion invested across 126 deals in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, the real estate sector has recorded $4.5 billion in investments to date and is expected to remain among the top sectors for the year.

Direct investments by pension funds and SWFs, the emergence of new investment vehicles like REITs, and growing demand for assets like data centres and logistics parks, in addition to traditional segments like a commercial, residential, retail, and hospitality assets will continue to drive the inflow of capital into the sector.

Exits in the real estate sector since 2017 have been very few, dominated by staggered exits by Blackstone from Embassy REITs aggregating to $1.4 billion and accounting for 25 percent of exits by value between 2017-2022.

Exits

The 3Q22 recorded exits worth $4.4 billion, 48 percent lower than the value recorded in 3Q21 ($8.5 billion) and 20 percent lower than that in 2Q22 ($5.4 billion). In terms of the number of exits, there was a 32 percent decline y-o-y, with 3Q22 recording 61 exits vs 90 exits last year. The decline in exits was across all deal segments, with IPOs recording the sharpest fall, followed by secondary and strategic exits.

In 3Q22, open market exits were the highest, with $2.3 billion recorded across 27 deals ($2.6 billion across 28 deals in 3Q21), a 12 percent decline y-o-y. Secondary exits were the second highest, with $1.2 billion recorded across nine deals, a 65 percent decline y-o-y ($3.4 billion across 15 deals in 3Q21). Strategic exits recorded 23 deals worth $739 million, a 32 percent decline y-o-y ($1.1 billion across 31 deals in 3Q21). The deal values were unavailable for 15 out of 23 strategic exits. 3Q22 had just one PE-backed IPO with $30 million in exit proceeds compared to 15 PE-backed IPOs in 3Q21 ($1.4 billion).

The largest exits in 3Q22 include KKR’s sale of its 27.5 percent stake in Max Healthcare for $1.1 billion and Blackstone’s sale of its 13.6 percent stake in Sona BLW for $509 million.

From a sector perspective, the healthcare sector recorded the highest value of exits in 3Q22 ($1.5 billion across eight deals) on the back of the large Max Healthcare exit by KKR, followed by the real estate sector with exits worth $623 million across five deals.

Fundraise

The third quarter of 2022 saw $1.7 billion in fundraises compared to $3.4 billion raised in 3Q21 and $5.3 billion raised in 2Q22. 3Q22 recorded the lowest level of fundraising in the past four quarters. The largest fundraise in 3Q22 saw Lightspeed raised its fourth fund of $500 million, its largest fund dedicated to India and Southeast Asia. The fund will focus on seed to series B investments with cheque sizes ranging from $500,000 to $15 million.