Petronet LNG gains 3% as Citi maintains buy with upside potential of 24%

Share price of Petronet LNG gain more than 3 percent intraday Thursday as research house Citi has maintained buy rating with a potential upside of 24 percent.

It also raised target price to Rs 290 from Rs 285 per share.

Company management assures minimal impact from upcoming terminals and exploring investment opportunities in LNG terminals, said Citi.

The buy rating gives potential upside to earnings and attractive valuations.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 275.45 and 52-week low Rs 202.00 on 09 November, 2017 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.74 percent below its 52-week high and 17.62 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:36 hrs Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 237.50, up Rs 4.40, or 1.89 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil