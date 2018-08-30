App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG gains 3% as Citi maintains buy with upside potential of 24%

Citi raised target price to Rs 290 from Rs 285 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Petronet LNG gain more than 3 percent intraday Thursday as research house Citi has maintained buy rating with a potential upside of 24 percent.

It also raised target price to Rs 290 from Rs 285 per share.

Company management assures minimal impact from upcoming terminals and exploring investment opportunities in LNG terminals, said Citi.

The buy rating gives potential upside to earnings and attractive valuations.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 275.45 and 52-week low Rs 202.00 on 09 November, 2017 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.74 percent below its 52-week high and 17.62 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:36 hrs Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 237.50, up Rs 4.40, or 1.89 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 02:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.