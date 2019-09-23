App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG dips 7% on investment in US company

The company and its affiliates will like to explore possibility of purchase of up to 5 million tonnes per annum (5 MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Driftwood project concurrent with equity investment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Petronet LNG shed more than 7 percent intraday on September 23 after the company signed a MoU to buy stake in a US company.

Petronet LNG has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tellurian Inc on September 21, 2019 at Houston, USA, as per a company release.

The company and its affiliates will like to explore possibility of purchase of up to 5 million tonnes per annum (5 MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Driftwood project concurrent with equity investment, it added.

Close

The process is subject to due diligence and approval of respective board of directors.

related news

At 0956 hrs, Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 261.30, down Rs 5.55, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.