 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Pessimism grows for Lupin on delayed product launches, high valuations; here's what brokerages say

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

This follows a 72% fall in net profit for the October-December quarter, albeit on a higher base.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 675.35 | The stock declined over 8 percent on February 13. The firm reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore. Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23. Motilal Oswal downgraded Lupin to 'sell' after the pharmaceutical company reported a slump in the financial results of the third quarter of FY23. The broker said it is slashing Lupin's earning per share (EPS) estimates for FY23, FY24 and FY25 by 41 percent, 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after factoring in a "delay in g-Spiriva approval".

Pessimism seems to be running high for Lupin as brokerages went on a spree of downgrades and cuts in price targets for the stock citing its delayed product launches, expensive valuations, and subdued earnings growth.
Lupin released its quarterly earnings for the October-December period on February 9. The drugmaker's bottom line for the quarter under review declined 72 percent on the back of a higher base.

Revenues and earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortisation (EBIDTA) margin showed a marginal year-on-year (YoY) improvement, driven by seasonal tailwinds in the US market, the acquisition of two new brands, and sustained cost-control measures.
Also Read: Lupin: Why you need to avoid despite improving US business

Despite the slight expansion in operating margin during the quarter, the drugmaker failed to meet its guidance of 16 percent-18 percent EBITDA margin in the second half of the current financial year. The lag in margin recovery is due to the delay in approval for g-Spiriva.

"Spiriva represents a cyclical opportunity to lift Lupin's US business higher for longer, given the lack of potential competition in the near future. However, a more sustainable development would be margin recovery in core US business. And till such visibility can be considered, our sense is Lupin would remain dependent on a single product," brokerage firm YES Securities said in its report.