Pessimism grows for Lupin on delayed product launches, high valuations; here's what brokerages say

Lupin | CMP: Rs 675.35 | The stock declined over 8 percent on February 13. The firm reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore. Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23. Motilal Oswal downgraded Lupin to 'sell' after the pharmaceutical company reported a slump in the financial results of the third quarter of FY23. The broker said it is slashing Lupin's earning per share (EPS) estimates for FY23, FY24 and FY25 by 41 percent, 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after factoring in a "delay in g-Spiriva approval".

Pessimism seems to be running high for Lupin as brokerages went on a spree of downgrades and cuts in price targets for the stock citing its delayed product launches, expensive valuations, and subdued earnings growth.

Lupin released its quarterly earnings for the October-December period on February 9. The drugmaker's bottom line for the quarter under review declined 72 percent on the back of a higher base.

Revenues and earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortisation (EBIDTA) margin showed a marginal year-on-year (YoY) improvement, driven by seasonal tailwinds in the US market, the acquisition of two new brands, and sustained cost-control measures.

Despite the slight expansion in operating margin during the quarter, the drugmaker failed to meet its guidance of 16 percent-18 percent EBITDA margin in the second half of the current financial year. The lag in margin recovery is due to the delay in approval for g-Spiriva.

"Spiriva represents a cyclical opportunity to lift Lupin's US business higher for longer, given the lack of potential competition in the near future. However, a more sustainable development would be margin recovery in core US business. And till such visibility can be considered, our sense is Lupin would remain dependent on a single product," brokerage firm YES Securities said in its report.

YES Securities also believes that the ramp-up of g-Spiriva and its trajectory will remain key uncertainties for Lupin over the next two years.

Backing the view, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "While the earnings growth over the next two financial years is expected to be strong, it is largely dependent on a few niche approvals (like g-Spiriva) and on a low base of the current financial year."

On that account, MOFSL also believes that the expensive stock valuations for Lupin will factor in any upsides on account of improved earnings in the coming quarters. Consequently, MOFSL downgraded the stock to Sell and slashed its price target to Rs 610, reflecting a 17 percent downside risk from Friday's closing level.

Uncertainty over product launches is another major risk for Lupin, as pointed out by Elara Capital. The brokerage firm has a bearish outlook for Lupin, as it retained its Sell call for the stock, with a target price of Rs 575, which is even lower than the downside expected by MOFSL.

"Price erosion in the base portfolio and delayed new launches will lead

to a 2 percent dip in Lupin's US business revenue in the next two financial years," Elara Capital wrote in its report.

Centrum Broking followed in the footsteps of the other broking firms and expressed its reservations on the uncertainty around Lupin's new launches.

"We turn cautious on Lupin’s higher-than-expected cost savings measures, and further delay in g-Spiriva approval," Centrum Broking wrote in its report. The broking firm has downgraded the stock to Reduce with a target price of Rs 690.

Global research and broking firm Jefferies has also cut its price target for Lupin by nearly 15 percent.

"High operational expenditure has been a drag on margin for some time despite efforts to address it. Margin revival hinges on timely approvals for high-value US launches," Jefferies reportedly said. The firm has an Underperform rating on the drugmaker.