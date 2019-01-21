Pessimism building in Bank Nifty options, deploy Put Butterfly Spread: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal

The last week saw Nifty moving in a tight range of 10,700 and 10,950 in the first two days of the week, but the last three days saw index gyrating as Nifty witnessed some selling pressure around 10,920-10,930.

With the cloud of uncertainty revolving on account of steep increase in margin led to reluctance among traders to create a fresh position in the market. The Nifty ended the week with a gain of 1 percent.

Quarterly earnings announcement too caused stock-specific movement in the market. Large-cap stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Wipro and other midcap stocks declared results. Stock-specific activity continues to dominate.

Bank Nifty, on the other hand, saw a narrow range of 1 percent and closed flat for the week. Both private and PSU banks were confined in a narrow range.

Sector-specific IT stocks were under limelight with extensive gains seen in Infosys, Mindtree, NIIT Technologies and Wipro. Shorting was seen in pharma stocks like Sun Pharma.

Positive price action in energy stocks like Reliance and BPCL too pushed Nifty higher. The Nifty Option data during the week saw unwinding across major strikes as traders remained light with the position. Range squeeze was noticed. The upward shift in Put strike was seen at 10,800 whereas highest Call OI was seen at 11,000 strikes.

India VIX moved above to 16.5. Consistent move above 16 could see volatility spiking again to the upper regime of 16-20.

Bank Nifty weekly option data shows higher Call accumulation compared to Put accumulation. Highest Put accumulation was seen at 27,000 strikes. Call writers are spread in the 27,500-28,000 strike zone.

Put writers shifting base lower indicates pessimism building up. Thus low risk Put Butterfly Spread is recommended.

Put Butterfly Spread is a bearish strategy where we buy 1 lot of Put, sell 2 lots of lower strike Put near support and hedge it by buying 1 strike further lower Put. Overall, it is a hedging strategy with the highest profit at the middle strike of sell Put.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.