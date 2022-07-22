Personal Finance: Playing riskier assets through multi asset funds can boost returns

It is a triad like no other, and there may well be more. A combination of at least three asset classes gives multi-asset funds the edge they deserve, although it seems that the market has mostly ignored the category. Yet these are proving to be true diversifiers, somewhat ahead of their more popular counterparts in the flexi cap and multi cap segments. While investors have largely bypassed the lot, multi-asset funds in question have invested in stocks, bonds, gilts, gold,...