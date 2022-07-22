HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Personal Finance: Playing riskier assets through multi asset funds can boost returns

Nilanjan Dey   •

When equity declines during inflationary periods, and debt returns remain tepid because of interest rate-related obstacles, asset classes like commodities and real estate may emerge as performance drivers 

It is a triad like no other, and there may well be more. A combination of at least three asset classes gives multi-asset funds the edge they deserve, although it seems that the market has mostly ignored the category. Yet these are proving to be true diversifiers, somewhat ahead of their more popular counterparts in the flexi cap and multi cap segments. While investors have largely bypassed the lot, multi-asset funds in question have invested in stocks, bonds, gilts, gold,...

