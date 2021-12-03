MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Personal Finance: Managing risk to reach your financial goals comfortably

Create a checklist to make sure that you stick to the short- and long-term investment goals that you have set for yourself 

Sridevi V
December 03, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
Personal Finance: Managing risk to reach your financial goals comfortably

When the market movement is lopsided, investors tend to lose sight of the purpose of investing. It would be really handy to keep aside a checklist that could bring back your focus to your purpose and goals for investing.    A checklist would help one to a) rebalance, b) assess the health of your portfolio, and c) to trim or cut excesses in products and categories.   Here is a checklist that will help you to reach your financial goals comfortably by reducing risks as and when possible.  Reaching goals should be the priority of every investor.  Stick to Asset Allocation   Investing should not be done unless you have a clearly defined asset...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Auto sales are running out of fuel

    Dec 2, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The metal play, Anand Rathi IPO gets off the block, decoding Digital Banks, Start-up Street, Rahul Dravid faces a tall order, Lex-speak and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers