Persistent Systems gains 5% as Co acquires US-based start-up Herald Health

Shares of Persistent Systems added 5.2 percent intraday Thursday as company acquired Herald Health, a startup created to transform the data overload swamping healthcare professionals into clear and actionable insights.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 849 and an intraday low of Rs 811.

Born out of a hackathon sponsored by the Digital Innovation Hub (iHub) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2015, Herald Health has developed a nationally recognized product bringing intelligent workflows and care delivery processes needed for digital transformation in healthcare.

The enterprise value payable for the acquisition of 100 percent shares of Herald is USD 5.2 million, subject to customary adjustments for working capital.

Rahul Patel, GM Healthcare Solutions at Persistent Systems said, “This acquisition further strengthens our IP portfolio in healthcare that includes our co-innovation work with leading university health systems and research organizations, as well as solutions that we’ve built jointly with our partner ecosystem."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 890 and 52-week low Rs 590 on 14 August, 2018 and 13 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.11 percent below its 52-week high and 41.64 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:59 hrs Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 847, up Rs 40.45, or 5.02 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil