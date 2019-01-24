Persistent Systems gains 3% as board to consider share buyback proposal next week

Persistent Systems shares gained 3 percent in morning on Thursday ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback proposal in the coming week.

The midcap IT company, on January 1, said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on January 28 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and period ended December 2018.

In the same meeting, the board will also consider the payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2018-19. "If the said interim dividend is approved by the board of directors, the record date for the payment of the same will be February 5, 2019."

In addition, the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company will also be considered in the board meeting, which is going to take place for two days (January 27 and 28).

On coming Monday, the company will also hold an investor / analyst call at 6.00 PM IST.

"During this call, the Management will comment on the financial results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2018 as well as on the business outlook," Persistent said.

At 09:52 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 547.90, up Rs 3.60, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.