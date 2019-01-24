App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Persistent Systems gains 3% as board to consider share buyback proposal next week

On coming Monday, the company will also hold an investor / analyst call at 6.00 PM IST to discuss financial results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Persistent Systems shares gained 3 percent in morning on Thursday ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback proposal in the coming week.

The midcap IT company, on January 1, said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on January 28 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and period ended December 2018.

In the same meeting, the board will also consider the payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2018-19. "If the said interim dividend is approved by the board of directors, the record date for the payment of the same will be February 5, 2019."

In addition, the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company will also be considered in the board meeting, which is going to take place for two days (January 27 and 28).

On coming Monday, the company will also hold an investor / analyst call at 6.00 PM IST.

"During this call, the Management will comment on the financial results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2018 as well as on the business outlook," Persistent said.

At 09:52 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 547.90, up Rs 3.60, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Persistent Systems

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.