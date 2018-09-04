App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Persistent Systems gains 2.5% on acquisition of US co Herald Technologies

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley believes that the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its IP offerings for healthcare vertical. It has an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 970 apiece.

Shares of Persistent Systems gained over 2.5 percent on Tuesday morning as investors cheered its buyout of Herald Tech.

The company on Monday announced the acquisition of Herald Technologies, a start-up in the US, created to transform the data overload swamping healthcare professionals into clear and actionable insights.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 858.00 and an intraday low of Rs 845.05.

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley believes that the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its IP offerings for healthcare vertical. It has an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 970 apiece.

Further, it added that the buyout could be strategic from capabilities point of view as well as marginally dilutive to FY19 EPS.

The stock has gained two percent in the past one month as well as in the past three days. At 09:29 hrs Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 856.05, up Rs 19.15, or 2.29 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

