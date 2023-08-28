PepsiCo joins ONDC to expand reach

It aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.

Leading food & beverage major PepsiCo India on Monday said it has joined government-initiated Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This partnership will enable the discoverability of PepsiCo’s product and help in extending customer outreach through ONDC-affiliated seller applications, a joint statement said.

The company is always looking to innovate our go-to-market models, according to PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh. "The integration with ONDC marks a pivotal step in this journey as it not only helps us to leverage latest technology platform solutions that will make us faster and flexible in our speed to market but also helps us to solidify our commitment to elevating consumer experiences," the PepsiCo India President said.

ONDC MD & CEO T Koshy said, "As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent e-commerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. PepsiCo India can now reach a wider customer base while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network." ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to help small retailers expand their business and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants. It aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.

It offers small retailers an opportunity to provide their services, and goods to buyers across the country through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products, which are sold on any platform. PepsiCo India’s consumer portfolio of beverages and foods host brands, including Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Slice, Tropicana, Mirinda, Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chips and Quaker Oats.