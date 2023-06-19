People in the US simply don’t want Tesla’s cars: CEO of investment advisory

According to Gordon Johnson, CEO and Founder of GLJ Research, even the price cuts aren’t helping the car company.

Is Tesla facing a weakening demand in the US market? The head of a New York-based boutique research firm thinks it is.

Gordon Johnson, CEO and Founder of GLJ Research, tweeted, “$TSLA (Tesla) has a major US demand problem, RIGHT NOW, & it's not even debatable at this point. That is, while bulls/bears talk about lead-times, inventories, etc., price is the ultimate ‘weighting scale’ of demand.”

Tesla has been accused of starting a price war in the EV space, by slashing its price at least six times in 2023, and analysts see it as the company’s attempt at propping up demand.

According to Johnson, even the price cuts aren’t helping the car company.

He data on used cars, from the car-sales platform Cargurus. According to the data, Tesla’s used car prices are down 32 percent year-on-year...

…versus General Motor’s one percent YoY increase…

….relatively smaller fall in demand for Ford (-0.8 percent YoY) and BMW BMW (-3.5 percent YoY).

Johnson wrote, “people in the US simply don't want $TSLA's cars (vs. its peers), forcing $TSLA to engage in a NASTY price war, DESPITE (very) generous gov't subsidies.”

According to the research advisory’s head, the pain is being felt across geographies.

He wrote, “In fact, it's gotten so bad, globally, that China is disallowing $TSLA's expansion of capacity. This is not good.”

In China, the company has run into trouble with its expansion plans. A Reuters report stated, “Once courted by Beijing to help spur the development of a domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry, Tesla may now be a victim of its own success in the world's biggest auto market, challenging plans to use its cost advantage from Chinese production to power exports."

The report added, “China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has been cautious about approving new electric vehicle (EV) production plans by all automakers because of concerns about overcapacity and a deepening price war launched by Tesla, according to executives at rival companies and analysts.”

Johnson then addressed the falling stock price, which may make it look attractive, but added that they can’t stop digging deeper than that.

He wrote, “I know... I know... stock price bro. But, given the folks at @GLJ_Research are analysts, forgive us if we continue to "analyze".

In a later post, sharing a report on Tesla offering discounts for its Model S and Model X, Johnson wrote, “if I had a business selling dollar bills for 60c, would the amount of “units” I moved even matter?”