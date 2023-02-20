Pennar Industries shares surge to 52-week high on orders worth Rs 851 crore

Shares of Pennar Industries surged on February 20, following the announcement that the company had won multiple orders accumulating to Rs 851 crore.

At 10.02 am, Pennar Industries were trading at Rs 78.40, up 6.67 percent on the National Stock Exchange. The stock also tested a 52-week high of Rs 78.70 earlier in the day.

The orders were secured across various verticals, including Ascent Buildings (USA), pre-engineered buildings, industrial components, railways, tubes and steel. Ascent Buildings, USA, is a step-down subsidiary of Pennar Industries.

Among its key clients were big names like Reliance, TVS ILP, Ashok Leyland, Yamaha, Emerson, Hindalco, Kirloskar Toyota, Mahindra Defence Systems, Tata Power, Saint Gobain and Texmaco.

Vaibhavi Ranjan