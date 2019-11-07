App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pennar Industries share price climbs 10% ahead of board meet for buyback proposal

The company will also announce its unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Pennar Industries gained 10 percent intraday on November 7 ahead of a board meeting to consider the share buyback proposal in the coming week.

The stock rallied 20 percent in the past three months. It was quoting at Rs 29 up by Rs 1.65 or 6.03 percent on the BSE at 14.40 hours IST.

"Board of directors of the company will also consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company on November 12," said the engineered products & services provider in its BSE filing.

On the same day, the company will also announce its unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.

Company's Q2 earnings conference call will be held on November 13, which will be addressed by Vice Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Rao, Joint Managing Director PV Rao, Vice President Finance Shrikant Bakkad, Chief Financial Officer J Krishna Prasad, Head Corporate Affairs Manoj Cherukuri and Vice President of Corporate Strategy KM Sunil.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:03 pm

